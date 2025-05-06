Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NYSE:WELL opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. Welltower has a 52 week low of $95.86 and a 52 week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

