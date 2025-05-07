Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Get Basf alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on BASFY

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.4322 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.96%.

About Basf

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.