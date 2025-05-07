Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 122,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 434,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,346,334.52. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

