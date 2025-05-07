Top Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with strong balance sheets, a history of reliable earnings and often steady dividend payments. Because these firms typically lead their industries, have high credit ratings and can weather economic downturns, blue-chip stocks are viewed as lower-risk, long-term investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $37.78. 521,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,181. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,603. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.38.

