Top Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Visa are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerages—that provide services related to lending, risk management and capital markets. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the banking and insurance industries, often attracted by dividend income and the sector’s sensitivity to interest‐rate changes and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $398.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,384,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,075. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $393.11 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.61. 109,088,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,359,529. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 59,084,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,809,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.05. 4,932,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $399.26 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of XYZ stock traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.57. 54,184,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,913. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,282,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,766. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $347.66. 6,112,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.83. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Featured Stories