Top Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 4th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared with the overall market. These firms typically reinvest profits into expansion rather than paying out dividends, and their stock prices often reflect high valuation multiples based on future growth potential. Investors in growth stocks are willing to accept higher price-to-earnings ratios in exchange for the prospect of significant capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,447,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,201. The stock has a market cap of $310.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $12.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $928.47. The company had a trading volume of 822,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,871. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $752.30 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $916.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.14.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.62. 4,968,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.36. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

