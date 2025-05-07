trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Susquehanna

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $3.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

trivago Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TRVG opened at $4.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $331.50 million, a PE ratio of -474.00 and a beta of 1.49.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in trivago by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

