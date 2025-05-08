Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $699.08 million for the quarter.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AQN opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.