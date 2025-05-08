Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Angi traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 152518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi
Angi Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a P/E ratio of 189.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Angi had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
