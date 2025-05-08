Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $899.62 million for the quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $978.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

CLMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, CFO David Lunin bought 2,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,625. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

