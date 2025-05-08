Entera Bio (ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Entera Bio to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Entera Bio Stock Up 0.5 %
ENTX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.79.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
