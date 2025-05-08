Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

MBRX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

