Pony AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,479 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical volume of 2,011 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $647,421,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,559,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $93,700,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,091,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Pony AI stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63. Pony AI has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $23.88.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

