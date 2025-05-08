Soligenix (SNGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Soligenix to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($12.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Soligenix to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Soligenix Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

