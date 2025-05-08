Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 151.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.67. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

