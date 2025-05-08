Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 316,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 235,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

