Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Inogen were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of INGN stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

