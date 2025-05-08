Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $712,000 in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNH stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Capmk upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $281,839.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,627.12. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 32,910 shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $383,072.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 821,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,255.84. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,620 shares of company stock worth $4,570,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

