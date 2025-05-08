Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $99.16 and last traded at $98.88. 2,340,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,766,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 599,257 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
