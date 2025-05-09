CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 65,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 145,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

CLP Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

