Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $122,000 Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 42.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.