FY2025 EPS Estimates for LTC Properties Lowered by Wedbush

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

