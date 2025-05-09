Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 8.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 343,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 475,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
Sosandar Trading Up 8.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.46. The company has a market cap of £16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 4.17.
Sosandar Company Profile
Sosandar was launched in September 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sosandar
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.