Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 368,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after buying an additional 95,863 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

