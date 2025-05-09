Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $194,000 Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 75,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $32,952.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,935.24. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 36,650 shares of company stock worth $50,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.