KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Oracle Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $202.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

