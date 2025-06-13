Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Oracle Trading Up 13.2%

ORCL opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $202.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

