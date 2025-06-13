Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.30.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $202.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

