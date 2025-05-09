What is William Blair’s Forecast for AXSM FY2028 Earnings?

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $39.02 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

