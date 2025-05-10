Ceeto Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.