MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ASP Isotopes news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,820,835.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948,787 shares in the company, valued at $45,705,525.25. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $374,674.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,355.04. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

