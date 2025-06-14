DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $13.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NYSE DV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $11,953,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

