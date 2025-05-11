SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. On average, analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.32 on Friday. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -3,541.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.