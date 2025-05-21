UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.22.
UTStarcom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UTStarcom
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.