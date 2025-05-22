Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$18.38

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.38.
CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 2.1%
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.