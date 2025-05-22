Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$18.38

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.38.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$17.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

