HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:FRX Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

FRX opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,550.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Hackman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,580.00. Insiders have sold 35,645 shares of company stock worth $316,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

