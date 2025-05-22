HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:FRX Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%
FRX opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.81 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 7.80.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
