Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.41) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Prudential Trading Down 1.0%

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 854.82 ($11.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 594.80 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 886 ($11.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 801.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.92%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

