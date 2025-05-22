Q2 EPS Forecast for Constellation Brands Reduced by Analyst

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.54. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

