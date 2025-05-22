UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,090,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 272,789 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

