CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock worth $594,771. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

