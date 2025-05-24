Q1 Earnings Estimate for DHC Issued By B. Riley

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 175,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 77,170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

