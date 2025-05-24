Q2 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Increased by Zacks Research

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.91. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.56 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $343.63 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

