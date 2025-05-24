VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities cut their price target on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on FORA
VerticalScope Price Performance
Insider Activity at VerticalScope
In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw purchased 61,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,871. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.