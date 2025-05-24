What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Domo Q2 Earnings?

Get Domo alerts:

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst A. Platt expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domo’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Domo Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Domo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $502,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,900. The trade was a 196.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.33. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

