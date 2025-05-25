Man Group plc Sells 4,481 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,354.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. UBS Group increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $115.65 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

