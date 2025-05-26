Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,373,869.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $1,373,869.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,310,053.50. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

