Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Finning International Stock Up 2.4%

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.2161 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

