Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -198.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.14 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 733.33%.

TFPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

