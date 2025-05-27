MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after buying an additional 216,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in World Kinect by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in World Kinect by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 98,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

WKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WKC opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

