Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.15. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 15,406 shares trading hands.
Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile
Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Karnalyte Resources
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.